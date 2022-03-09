By Christopher Oji

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Akali Baba has charged officers and men of the force to live up to expectation in combating crime across the country.

The IGP who was fielding questions from journalists on the state of Insecurity in the country at Police Cooperatives project inspection in Lagos yesterday, said the management of the Force was not oblivious of security the challenges in the country and were assiduously working on it.

He said the issue of Niger state Insecurity was giving the force concern but that the police were on top of the situation, ” we are on it and we are doing everything possible to address the issue and I have charged the police to live up to expectation and be committed to their job.

He said the force was also investing in modern equipment that the force would use to fight bandits in Niger State and other troubled areas in the country.

According to him,the welfare of officers and men were the priorities of his administration,”the projet is an international centre where we have hotel, shopping mall and other facilities and we are in partnership with a company that will benefit the police and improve their welfare.

“We have equity of the land and we have also contributed money to the project and at the end of it will we both have something to share. The police cooperatives is where every police is a contributors and we also build houses for our officers at an affordable price;any policeman or woman who is ready to pay through his or her salary is ready to have the house and the period the person still have to spend in the service are criteria to getting the housing larges.

“We have also started work on the dilapidated building in police Barracks across the country. We have started with the Police college Barracks and there is conflicting interest everywhere and the resources we have is small, we are being careful with the little resources in order to touch other projects and rebuild our Barracks and give them a face-lift. Concerning the new building we are going to profile civilians who may want to buy in the building.”

He, however, said, the Late Deputy Inspector General of Police, Egbuineke was a dedicated officer and he was a lawyer, accountant and he had service for 34year and he has six months left for him to leave the force we have lost a gem, death is inevitable everybody is waiting for his or her time, we also condole with the family he left behind.