From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja said it has deployed helicopters to embark on enhanced aerial surveillance and patrol to support its operational assets who have been deployed to intensify patrol and ensure adequate security for all and sundry across the country.

This is just as the force has called on Nigerians to go about their legitimate duty without fear of being harassed and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

The deployment of the police helicopters may not be unconnected to the alarm raised by the Department of State Services over plans by some criminals to carry out attacks on strategic locations across the country.

Force public relations officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, however said the deployment is in furtherance of the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, directive and commitment to continually provide security, released funds and required logistics to facilitate the expensive deployment.

Adejobi, in a statement said “four choppers of the NPF have been deployed to embark on enhanced aerial surveillance and patrol to support its operational men who have been deployed to intensify patrol and ensure adequate security for all and sundry across the country. The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in furtherance of his directive and commitment to continually provide security, released funds and required logistics to facilitate the operations.

We urge Nigerians to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses and celebrations and render necessary help to our officers and men on duty while we continue and sustain our patrols. We are available to serve you, even, better at all times. Stay safe”.