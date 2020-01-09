Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), yesterday, met with Squadron commanders of the Mobile Police Force (MPF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Special Protection Unit (SPU), in Abuja to find solutions to the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Adamu said the meeting became necessary to review the challenges of the squadron’s operational capacity and reposition them to prepare for evolving threats in the New Year.

He, however, lamented the rising cases of misuse of firearms, deployment of personnel on unauthorised duties and mounting of illegal road blocks by officers of the squadrons and frequent cases of police brutality across the country, which he said was against extant directives of his leadership as IGP.

He said brutality perpetrated by the units including police mobile force, special protection unit and counterterrorism unit, will, henceforth, be dealt with decisively.

“These unprofessional and illegal conducts are most intolerable. Your primary duty is the protection of the lives and property of citizens and strict adherence to Force orders and directives in so doing. Indeed, the need to perform your duties within the dictates of rule of law and best internal standards is sacrosanct and should never be compromised under any circumstances or guise.”

The IGP said tactical and operational units in the Police were created as a specially trained and equipped detachments to undertake special operations and curb violent crimes, threats, terrorism and provide specialised security and escort duties for high-risk individuals and corporate organisations.

He said the three detachments were established not just to complement each other but support the conventional police in addressing critical internal security challenges and civil disorders beyond the capacity of conventional police detachments. “The three detachments were established to complement each other toward supporting the conventional police in addressing critical internal security challenges and civil disorders beyond the capacity of conventional police detachments.

“They are, therefore, critical components of the broad internal security architecture of the Nigeria Police Force and they have been strategic to the achievements we have so far recorded in relation to the stabilisation of the nation’s internal security space over the past one year of my leadership.

“Having achieved this much, there is need to re-evaluate our strategies with a view to sustaining the gains we have so far recorded having regards to the roles of the special operational arms of the Police.

“This conference is aimed at achieving this purpose and hence, we shall in the course of our meeting re-evaluate our strategies and engage the Commanders in relation to their duties, operations, and challenges, among others as we deploy them to strengthen current internal security operations. Let me seize this opportunity to appreciate the sacrifices that you, the Commanders, and your men have made in the discharge of your statutory duties to the nation. Some have unfortunately paid the supreme price in the line of duty, while some others are nursing injuries in responding to violent crimes across the country. The gallantry of these crops of officers shall be continually recognised and duly commended.”

Meanwhile, IG Adamu said 10,114 police personnel had been promoted since the inception of his administration in January 2019.

He said this in Abuja during the decoration of newly promoted Commissioners of Police. He said that 7,127 Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendents (ASPs), 1,375 ASPs to Deputy Superintendents (DSPs) and 498 DSPs to Superintendents.

Adamu said that the figure also included 566 Superintendents promoted to Chief Superintendents, 150 Chief Superintendent to Assistant Commissioners, 273 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners and 75 Deputy Commissioners to Commissioners. He said that 35 commissioners were promoted to Assistant Inspectors General while 14 Assistant Inspector Generals were promoted to Deputy Inspector Generals. Adamu said that 40 Commissioners of Police being decorated were among the 75 promoted from the rank of Deputy Commissioner. The IGP said that the promotions were guided by the principles of seniority and merit with records of discipline and valuable experience.