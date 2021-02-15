Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Monday, launched Operation Puff Adder II to reinforce ongoing police operations in the North-West and North Central regions of the country.

With the launching of Puff Adder II, the IGP said there would be a massive deployment of police personnel across the country to curb incidences of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes that are heightened by the increasing proliferation of illegally acquired small arms and light weapons.

The IGP said, as a lead agency in internal security management, the police have undertaken a critical evaluation of the pattern and trend of crime and evolved new strategies towards mitigating them.

Addressing personnel of the operation at the force headquarters, Abuja, the IGP, said the operations are aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that were bent on threatening our internal security order.

He charged personnel of the operation to see their deployment as a call to national duty and urged them to be civil with the law-abiding citizens, but firm and ruthless with criminal elements that may attempt to take the risk of testing their will or threatening the citizens within their Areas of Jurisdiction.

‘It is in furtherance to the attainment of our core statutory mandate of guaranteeing internal security that I address you on this occasion. This event marks the flag off of the special deployment of police personnel to reinforce our on-going operations in some states across the country, especially in the North West and North Central Geopolitical Zones, under what is now codenamed as ‘Operation Puff Adder II,’ the Inspector-General stated.

‘In the most recent years, the nation has been grappling with banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes that are heightened by the increasing proliferation of illegally acquired Small Arms and Light Weapons. As the lead agency in internal security management, we continue to undertake a critical evaluation of the pattern and trend of crime and we have been re-ordering our strategies towards mitigating them.

‘We have, in this regard, also instituted a framework which continually exposes our operatives to specialised training that are designed to prepare them to confront violent criminal gangs and undertake special operations in the most professional and ethical manner. In addition, we have emplaced an operational asset management system that ensures that all our assets are optimally mobilized and judiciously deployed towards confronting these criminal elements.

‘The launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ on 5th April 2019 was, indeed, informed by our commitment to present an effective operational framework that will aid in the attainment of our internal security mandate within the shortest possible time. ‘Operation Puff Adder’, as you are aware, is a well-thought-out operation that was aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that were bent on threatening our internal security order.

‘With Operation Puff Adder, I am delighted to note that we have acquired the right orientation, equipment holdings, unique intelligence capacity and operational capability to undertake high-profile special operations. Much as major achievements have been recorded under Operation Puff Adder, the dynamic nature of crime continues to present new trends which have made it imperative that we continually re-evaluate our strategies and emplace new operational architecture with a view to sustaining the gains already recorded. This informed the launch of Operation Puff Adder II.

‘Operation Puff Adder II will be executed in phases and will, in due course cover the entire country. The broad Mission of Operation Puff Adder II is to strengthen security across the country. Under the Phase I of our Operational Plan of Puff Adder II, which is being flagged off today, our objective is to focus on the restoration of peace and security in the North West and North Central Geopolitical Zones. The operation is to dislodge the bandits and deny them space to regroup either in the Zones or any other part of the country. It also involves bringing to justice any arrested bandit and their collaborators.

‘The Phase One of the deployment plan which we are now witnessing will cover Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Sokoto, Benue, and Kebbi states, and the FCT. Operation Puff Adder II will be implemented within the framework of our Community Policing initiative and it will be intelligence-led.

‘While I assure the nation that we shall continue to do all within our powers to guarantee a stable security order across the country, we do acknowledge that we cannot do it alone. Indeed, no Police agency anywhere in the world, no matter how well-trained, equipped or motivated, can solely achieve its security and safety mandate without the support of the community that they were engaged to serve.

‘It is in cognizance of this that we are sustaining our collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Intelligence Community and other sister security agencies in this operation. In order to fully achieve our objectives, we are also soliciting the full support of the civil populace, particularly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth associations, market bodies, cultural associations and professionals among others.

‘To the police officers and men deployed on this special operation, I charge you all to see your deployment as a call to national duty. The Force leadership and indeed, the entire nation are looking out for three major outcomes as you discharge your duties. First, is to protect them from bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and other heinous criminals. Second, is to apprehend the criminals and bring them to justice, and third is to be professional in your conducts as you strive to attain these objectives.

‘I charge you to be civil with the law-abiding citizens, but firm and ruthless with criminal elements that may attempt to take the risk of testing your will or threatening the citizens within your Area of Jurisdiction. You have all been exposed to specialized training to prepare you for this special operation and I can assure you that adequate provisions have been made for your welfare during the exercise.

‘While I am confident that you will not betray the trust reposed in you on this assignment, I wish to commit you to the safe hands of Almighty Allah (SWT) as you rededicate yourselves to the security of our beloved nation.’