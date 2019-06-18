Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, is meeting with state commissioners of police and above to review the high rate of kidnapping, herdsmen attack and other violent crimes bedeviling the country.

The meeting which is taking place at the police force headquarters in Abuja is also aimed at reviewing the internal security situation in the country and proffering pragmatic and far reaching solutions.

This is just as the IGP said operatives of the Operation Puff Adder have arrested 920 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and cultism in the last four weeks.

Adamu, at the meeting which is being attended by all the Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and other senior officers, while expressing worries over the crime rate in the country, however, noted that there was a decline when compared to preceding months.

He said: “While there are still isolated cases of internal security breaches which often attract publicity and national attention, the crime rate in recent times has been on the decline. This is in contrast to the crime records over the preceding months.

“The foregoing is consequent upon the enhancement of the institutional capacity of the Nigeria Police to respond to internal security threats and undertake intelligence-led operations. The successes achieved are linked to ‘Operation Puff Adder’ which has been a very potent anti-crime vehicle of the Nigeria Police.”

Giving a breakdown of the successes recorded by the operation, the IGP said 424 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 44 for murder, 276 for armed robbery and 176 for cultism.

According to him, Kaduna State recorded the highest number of kidnap suspects with 101, followed by Katsina State with 79.