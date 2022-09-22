From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Alkali Baba, is right now meeting with top police officers at the police force headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by Deputy Inspectors General of Police(DIG), Assistant Generals of Police(AIGs), Commissioners of police from the 36, states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), among other senior police officers.

The one day meeting is expected to delineate on the 2023 general elections, Assault on policemen on duty, lecture against drunkenness in uniform, upcoming police retreat and conference, police games among other critical issues.

Details later