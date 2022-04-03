From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Saturday embarked on patrol of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, following the activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists and other violent criminals attacking innocent travelers.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said the IGP, during the patrol, mapped out some salient and strategic points on the expressway which were immediately fortified with the deployment of operatives from various units of the police.

Adejobi’s statement reads: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, today patrolled the entire 163km stretch of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway for hands-on assessment of the security challenges and to personally supervise the operational deployment of officers drawn from the police tactical squads to ensure the safety of travellers along the route.

“In the course of the patrol, the IGP mapped out some salient and strategic points along the express which were immediately fortified with the deployment of operatives drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces (SF), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), as well as airwing operatives in charge of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Nigeria Police Force.

“During the patrol, IGP Alkali equally visited personnel of the Armed Forces and Police deployed at Rijana to secure the technical crew of the Nigeria Railway Corporation undertaking repair works at the damaged train coaches and rail line in the axis, to boost their morale and assess the state of their post.”