Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Muhammad Abubakar Adamu has said that a socio-cultural group in Zuru Emirate, Kebbi state known as ‘Yan Sakai’, would be properly integrated into community policing programme of the Federal Government.

Adamu,stated this on Wednesday during a joint security meeting comprises of Emir of Zuru, Kebbi State Governor, Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeder’s Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) group, General Muhammad Magoro, Zuru Emirate council, security Stakeholders and other security agencies in the Zuru town.

The IG warned that any group which continue to involving in extra judiciary killings would cause chaos, stressed that, such a group must endeavor to work with appropriate authority for guidance and orderliness.

‘”If a group is coming together for self help without being guided,it will resulted into chaos”, he said.

He explained that the group, Yan Sakai,MACBAN,CAN and other groups will be invited to Abuja under the supervision of the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for a meeting where master plan will be drafted on permanent solution on insecurity in the emirate.

In his remark,Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu noted that Zuru emirate is well known for peace, unity with various groups living peaceful coexistence for decades.

He added that, when he came on board as Governor of the state,his administration held a peace meeting with all concerned groups at Dankowasagu Local government which restored peace in the area.

He added his administration would continue to support all efforts in making the state a peaceful environment for all, stressed that,with the high number of important personalities in the Emirate, the insecurity issue ought to have been addressed without the intervention, visit of IGP.

Earlier, the Chairman of Yan Sakai,Mr. Mani J. Giwa told the IGP ,Governor and other guests that his sociocultural group is not like armed Bandits who will just attack the whole community killing women, children and the elderly, raping,rustling cattle,burning houses and carting away with foodstuffs and other valuable items.

“Yan Sakai only engage criminals in the battle,arrest their collaborators and informants that live within the society providing them with intelligence and logistics to carry out their criminal acts successfully,as we have seen in the cases of Katsina and Zamfara.

” The general public should understand that these gangs of armed bandits, kidnappers or crime syndicates have targeted some succeslsfull businessmen,retired top civil servants or politicians in Zuru Emirate to be kidnapped and taking hostage for ransom,it was the emergence of Yan Sakai that forced them to abandon their targets and run into hiding “.

Giwa added that, all the kidnappers and armed bandits they arrested and handover to the police have been released back to the society,stressed that, some of their vigilante members arrested are still under detention in Birnin Kebbi.

He noted that they have documented some crimes and atrocities by these armed Bandits where they killed many,made hundreds orphans and widows and have displaced thousands.

The National President of MACBAN,Alhaji Muhammad Kiruwa in his remark, exonerated himself from the banditry activities and kidnapping in the Emirate, stressed he has been ambassador of peace in the Zuru Emirate.