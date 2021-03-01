From Molly kilete, Abuja

Worried by the insecurity ravaging the Southeast part of the country where several police stations have been razed and policemen killed, the Inspector- General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has set up a high powered police delegation to find lasting peace in the zone.

For sometime now, there has been an increase in cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, attacks on policemen, critical infrastructures, commuters, farmers and innocent citizens in the zone.

Daily Sun gathered that the move by the IGP, followed a virtual meeting he held with all the state commissioners of police in the Southeast last Friday, after reviewing the intelligence at his disposal. It was also gathered that the move may not be unconnected for the IGP, to justify the three months extension granted him by president Muhammadu Buhari, after his tenure in office expired. He is said to be worried about the entire situation considering what the police suffered during the #EndSARS protest held across the country.

The police team made up of a Deputy Inspector- General of Police (DIG), in charge of finance and administration, Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike, who is also the coordinating DIG in charge of the South East, would be leading a team of seasoned police officers comprising the commissioners of police in charge of Police Mobile Force(PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and other senior police officers on a tour of the Southeast .

It was gathered that the delegation, said to be a confidence boosting team, would be leaving Abuja any moment from now. While in the South East, they are expected to meet all the relevant stakeholders.

They are expected to meet with governors of all the southeast states, critical stakeholders, traditional rulers, the clergy, youth leaders, student union bodies, politicians, market women, among other critical stakeholders in the zone.

The team is also expected to address officers and men of police commands in the zone, personnel of other security agencies, and hold an expanded Town Hall meetings before returning to Abuja.