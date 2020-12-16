From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has expressed the commitment of the state in the fight against insurgence and other acts of terrorism in the state.

The governor whose convoy was attacked sometimes ago by Boko Haram operatives vowed that the state will not be deterred in it’s efforts to flush out criminal elements in the state.

He made the vow in Abuja at the Topflyers Magazine award ceremony, where he was conferred with the outstanding performance award by the organization.

Governor Zulum had recently called for a political solution to end what he described as “madness’’ afflicting the state.

He made the call after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. During the visit, he disclosed that the state government had successfully facilitated the return of over 100,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes. But speaking through his Media aide, Alhaji Isa Umar, at the award ceremony, the governor said he would never give up on the fight against the insurgency. He also assured that his administration will focus on the provision of basic amenities to the people of the state. Others who were awarded include his Taraba State colleague, Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, Senator Abba Moro, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, among others.

While appreciating the publisher of the magazine, Musa Yahaya, for the honour done to him and his other colleagues, Governor Zulum promised to do more in uplifting the living standard of his people.

On his part, Professor Ihonvbere, lawmaker representing Owan Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives said the award will spur him to do more for his constituents especially in the area of education.

Ihonvbere, who received the award alongside ministers, senators and captains of industries, from Topflyer’s Magazine International, expressed his gratitude for the award.

The lawmaker promised to perform even better by efficiently representing his constituency and attracting greater development to the area.

According to him: “I am proud to have received the Award for “Best Legislator and Community Service of the Year” from Topflyer’s International. I appreciate this award and promise to do even more in the coming year to ensure efficient and articulate representation for the people of Owan.”

Ihonvbere recognition, according to the organisers, is as a result of the his enormous contributions to humanity, societal re-engineering, national integration, positive disposition towards notable causes on national issues and community development.

“Topflyers Magazine has followed your uncommon political exploits in the mucky waters of Nigeria politics where your excellent contributions have kindled hope for the common man in Nigeria especially Edo State.

“Furthermore, your experience in both the private and public sectors, has given you an edge over your contemporaries. Consequently, your legislative proficiency has earned you one of the most vibrant and articulate legislators in the National Assembly as your humility, compassion to the vulnerable in our society are unparalleled.

“Owan Federal Constituency has seen great development and practical changes brought by the lawmaker in the area of education, human capital development and job creation, community support and infrastructure,” said the publisher.

Others honoured at the award ceremony include, President of Abuja Newspaper Distribution Association, Comrade Benji Obute, Chief Edward David Onoja; Sen. Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya; Her Excellency, Bisi Adeleye Fayemi; Hon. Uchechukwu S. Ogah, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Comrade. Patrick Abba Moro, Comrade Jimoh Musa, Prof. Ignatius A. Onimawo, Adam Mukhtar Mohammed; Chief Richard Okozi (JP); Comrade (Prince) Williams Eniredonana Akporeha,, Professor Steve S. Azaiki, Oon, Comrade Salimo Oladiti, Engr. (Dr) Valentine Oluwaseyi Buraimoh; Barr. Ahmed Tijani Ibrahim; Roland Itoyah Otaru (SAN), High Chief Comrade Julius A. Abuda. Adewale Opeyemi Aladejana, Chief Paxy Elekima, among many others.

The event also featured the crowning of the winners of Face of Topflyers Pageant 2020/2021 with the overall Winner, Matthew Rachael as Miss Face of Topflyers magazine.