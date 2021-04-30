From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements that his administration is determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes to achieve that.

He gave the warning at Friday’s security meeting, according to National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd), who confirmed the meeting will reconvene on Tuesday, adding that he is prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation.

In a statement Monguno said in a statement made available to State House Correspondents said: “Concerned about the persisting security challenges in parts of the country, Mr. President summoned a crucial meeting of the National Security Council today as he continues to frontally confront the situation in the country.

“At today’s meeting the President made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian Security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country.

“While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the President and the Council which adjourned today’s critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the Security Chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes.

“Mr. President is very prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation. There shall be no relenting until peace and security is significantly restored in our communities.”