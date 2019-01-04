“Some politicians have been calling for state of emergency; I said to myself, ‘if state of emergency would solve the problem, then, Yari is ready to go.'”

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Embattled Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has expressed his willingness to sacrifice his position, should a state of emergency be imposed on the state on account of its worsening insecurity.

He said his call for a state of emergency was not mere playing of “politics”.

He said this, yesterday, while addressing State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.