From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi has expressed worry about what he described as the worsening level of insecurity in Nigeria, while calling on the newly appointed service chiefs to rise to the challenge and secure the nation.

Obi in an interview lamented that the alarming level of insecurity in the country not only negatively impacted on national development, but equally affected the quality of human life.

He called on the newly appointed service chiefs to aggressively tackle the menace of insecurity ravaging different parts of the nation to save lives and property.

“One of the most urgent issues we need to address in this country is the issue of insecurity. Aside from scaring away the much needed foreign direct investment, high levels of insecurity as we have today, discourages local investors from driving the economy forward.

“No rational investor will invest in an unsecured environment, no matter how profitable the business may appear, because you need to be alive to enjoy the proceeds of your investment. So we must fight insecurity to a stand still, to be able to drive the nation forward, ” Obi said.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria had on Tuesday, January 26 2021, announced the appointment of new service chiefs to head different security agencies and ensure security of lives and property.