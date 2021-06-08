From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Church leaders, under the auspices of Concern Church Leaders Forum (CCLF), have called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to end the immediate extra-judicial killings in Imo.

The church leaders urged the government to summon a meeting where all the opposing groups would meet to dialogue on the way forward.

Speaking, yesterday, on behalf of the group, Dr Cosmas Ilechukwu, Co-Convener, noted that life in Imo has become precarious.

“As we speak, reports say the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri mortuary is filled to the brim and dead bodies of young people littered around the premises.

“It is so sad that amidst this return to barbarism, a leading member of the ruling APC, Mr Ahmed Gulak, was killed in Imo. We want to seize this opportunity to appeal to all and sundry to stop the killings; we appeal to the unknown gunmen to sheath their guns,” he said.

Ilechukwu expressed worry that the economy of the state has been badly affected, while the public now live in fear. He advised members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to redress their steps as any war in Igbo land would be devastating.