From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Etiti High Court in Ihite-Uboma council of Imo State has been temporarily relocated to Owerri High Court premises over insecurity.

Acting Chief Judge of Imo, Ijeoma Oguguo, who confirmed this in a memo signed on her behalf by Chief Registrar, C. N. Okereke, yesterday, directed that the High Court been temporarily relocated to Owerri High Court premises.

Irate youths from Ihitte-Uboma had attacked the Etiti High Court recently and set it ablaze when the youths protested alleged murder of two siblings by police officers.

The youths also set Police Divisional Headquarters in the area on fire during the protest.

“I am directed by the acting chief judge of Imo to inform you that the Etiti High Court has been temporarily moved to premises of Owerri High Court. This is as a result of the fire incident and safety of judicial workers and others,” the chief registrar said.