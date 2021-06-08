From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elders in Imo State under the aegis of the Ohaji/Egbema, Oru East Supreme Elders Council, have urged the people of the state to support Governor Hope Uzodinma rather than criticising him in his fight against hoodlums in the state.

The elders, rising from a conference of the oil-rich communities of the state on Tuesday on the importance of restoring peace in the areas, condemned in strong terms the activities of the hoodlums and vowed to assist the governor in finding lasting peace to the problem

According to a communique reached after their meeting, signed by the National Secretary, Uzoka Chukwuemeka, and Justus Ojika, respectively, the elders have also requested Governor Uzodinma to convene a security summit in the oil-rich communities to enthrone peace and as well engage the youths meaning ventures.

The summit, they noted will address critical issues involving the welfare of the people of the area, just as they have also appealed to the governor to fund the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) so that dividends of democracy will trickle down to the neglected areas.

While passing a vote of confidence on the Managing Director of ISOPADEC, Charles Orie, for his achievements in the Commission, the elders also urged the governor to engage the youths through the Commission to guard pipelines in their communities as a way of creating employment.