From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Irked by the recent insecurity in Imo State, the state chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has resolved to avoid sitting on Tuesday and Wednesday in protest of the resurgence crime wave in the state as well as the killing of their colleague, Reverend Emeka Merenu.

The state chairman of the association, Jude Ogamba, who disclosed this on Monday to Daily Sun after an emergency meeting held by the association, noted that their action was spurred by the killing of Anglican priest Reverend Emeka Merenu in Orlu.

He was butchered by unknown gunmen in the church premises while his vehicle was also set ablaze.

He also recalled the killing of a former chairman of the NBA in the State, Association (NBA), Ndionyenma Nwankwo, The 64-year-old lawyer was said to have been killed in a similar manner, he was found lying lifeless in a congealed pool of his blood in his office located at 43 School Road Owerri, on Sunday.

Ogamba added that NBA strongly condemned the incident just as he urged the State government to set up the machinery to uncover those behind the dastardly act.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Mike Ahamba, has urged his colleagues to rescind their decision on going on strike, insisting that their action will not address the situation at hand.

‘I have always opposed to lawyers going on strike in this instance, it will not solve the problem, the young man should be buried, going on strike is punishing others who need their services,’ Ahamba said.

