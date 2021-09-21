From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Nigeria Bar Association(NBA) Imo State chapter has resolved to avoid sitting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in protest over the resurgence of crime in the state and killing of colleagues.

The state chairman of the association, Jude Ogamba, who disclosed this to Daily Sun after an emergency meeting by the association, yesterday, said their action was spurred by the killing of Anglican priest, Rev. Emeka Merenu in Orlu.

He was butchered by unknown gunmen in the church premises while his vehicle was also set ablaze.

Ogamba also recalled the killing of a former chairman of the NBA in the state, Ndionyenma Nwankwo.

He condemned the incidents just as he urged the state government to set up machinery to uncover those behind the dastardly acts.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer, Chief Mike Ahamba, has urged his colleagues to rescind their decision to embark on a strike, insisting that their action would not address the situation at hand.

“I have always opposed lawyers going on strike, in this instance it will not solve the problem, the young man should be buried. Going on strike is punishing others who need their services,” Ahamba said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.