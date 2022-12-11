From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Minister of States for Education Prof Anthony Anwuka has come under severe attack by youths in Imo State under the aegis of the Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths (GACIY) over his recent media interview where he blamed governor Hope Uzodinma for security challenges in the state.

In a statement by the President of the youth group, Collins Ughala, they described the utterances of the former Secretary to the Government of the State(SGI) as a man who has lost relevance in politics and attempting to rise again by blackmailing the governor.

Ughala, while asserting that rather the governor has drastically reduced insecurity in the state, also maintained that he should be commended rather than berating him.

He said “A certain man called Anthony Anwuka on Sunday, December 4, 2022, tried to crawl back to relevance by defaming Governor Hope Uzodinma with the boring cliché of having a hand in the insecurity that Imo State like other parts of the country has witnessed for some time now.

“Anwuka has joined the league of disgruntled Internally Displaced Politicians (IDPs) who erroneously think that the best thing to say in Imo that could turn the people against Governor Hope Uzodinma is to blame the Governor for insecurity in Orlu. And this brings his professorship to question” Ughala said.

Also reacting to the claim by Anwuka in the media chat that his son was shot during the crisis that engulfed the Royal Palm Spring Estate belonging to Rochas Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, Ughala said: “For the records, there is no security report suggesting that Anwuka’s son was shot any time in Imo or elsewhere.

“He was not shot by either security men deployed to restore peace and order in troubled communities or by even hoodlums. No security report to that effect.

“Available report suggests that Anwuka’s son probably made himself a thug and joined his inlaws to break into Royal Palm Spring Estate, Owerri, a property legitimately sealed by the State Government on February 21, 2021, leading to the arrest of Okorocha.

“Obviously, Anwuka tried to cowardly weave the mischief of his son into the insecurity story to revise history, make him some sort of hero and supply “proof” that people are being shot and killed in Imo. But he lied.

“He should rather be telling Imo people whether his son has become a thug or is still a medical doctor, whether he properly brought up his son to be law-abiding or a thug, and not prevaricate,” Ughala stated.