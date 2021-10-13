Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has challenged the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be bold enough to tell the people of Anambra State what they know about the growing level of insecurity in the state.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of ZLP Campaign Council, Afam Dozie Ofomata, said after a critical review of the rising insecurity situation in the state, the party has come to a conclusion that there is a need for the two parties to come clean on their alleged roles in the upsurge of violence ahead of the November 6 poll.

“The ZLP notes that intelligence, even in the public space, places a burden on APGA and APC, as political parties, to speak up regarding their alleged connections with the wave of attacks ahead of the November 6 polls.

“The APGA and APC control the apparatus of power at the state and federal levels, as such; the onus is on them to explain their roles in the unfortunate situation in the state, particularly since it became clear that the electoral tide is not tilting in their favour.

“There is a clear indication that those behind the insecurity situation are parties who, having realised that there is no hope for their candidates, are desperate to instill fear in the minds of the electorates, and prevent them from coming out en masse to elect the ZLP candidate as the governor of their choice.

“It is obvious that APGA and APC are unsettled with the uncompromising consensus by Ndi Anambra to elect the ZLP candidate, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, whose popularity has continued to soar as the coalition flag-bearer for the November 6 election, given his practical credentials to rescue the state from the current APGA’s misrule.

“The ZLP, however, urged its teeming supporters to remain law abiding, and at alert, as they continue in their determined rally to elect Dr. Okonkwo, on November 6, 2021,” the statement read.

