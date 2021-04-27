From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum has described the deteriorating insecurit in Borno in particular and the Northeast in general as pathetic, adding that it was his duty to President Muhammadu Buhari the truth.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting with President Monday, he expressed sadness over the latest terrorist attacks, which led to the death of many soldiers in the state.

Zulum attested the need for support to help the northeast get rid of insurgents in the region.

The governor regretted that hundreds of people have fled their homes rendering many towns deserted in the region.

The governor said: “In Borno, particularly, Brigade headquarters was attacked, many soldiers, men and officers of the Nigerian Army were killed. Let me use this opportunity to extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. God, in His infinite wisdom, forgive them.

“I think it is my own responsibility to come and say the truth to Mr. President, let him know what is going on in the entire Northeast subregion.

“I think there is the need for us to get support for us to succeed in this war against insurgents. It’s very pathetic. Few days ago, Damask was attacked, hundreds of people started fleeing Damasak and now Geidam is almost deserted, many people have left Geidam.”

He blamed the continuing deteriorating security situation in the Northeast on lack of military equipment stating: “I think the military are yet to receive some of the equipment that they have ordered for.”