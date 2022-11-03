From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Insecurity in Kaduna state has taken a fresh dimension as terrorists have resorted to planting landmine along routes leading to farms and communities.

Latest report by security agencies said two farmers were killed when they drove against landmine while transporting their harvest back home in Zango Tofa community of Chikun local government area of the State.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the farmers were transporting harvested farm produce when the incident occurred at about 2pm on Thursday.

“Security agencies have reported to Kaduna State Government the killing of two citizens in a landmine attack in Chikun LGA.

“According to the agencies, the incident occurred around 2pm on Thursday when the victims’ vehicle drove over a landmine obviously planted by terrorists in a location known as Zangon Tofa, in the Kabrasha general area.

“The citizens were transporting harvested farm produce when the incident occurred.

“The two persons who lost their lives were identified as Babajo Alhaji Tanimu and Safiyanu Ibrahim.

“The government is awaiting further details.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled the families of the citizens over the unfortunate incident.

“The Governor who prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, appealed to residents of the area to remain calm”.