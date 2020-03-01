Obinna Odogwu, Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said that the mounting level of insecurity in the country would remain the same if the factors inhibiting trust and partnership between the police and the citizens were not addressed.

He lamented that despite the efforts and huge resources invested in the nation’s security sector which were targeted at addressing its internal security, lack of trust existing between the police and the people has been thwarting the efforts from yielding the desired result.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi, stated this during the opening ceremony of the 12th biennial Police Games tagged Anambra 2020 held in Awka, the state capital. He said that it was for that reason that the federal government approved for the adoption of community policing as the nation’s internal security strategy to help to build trust and cooperation between the police and the citizenry.

The president said: “Regardless of all the efforts that are directed at repositioning the police, if factors inhibiting trust and partnership between the police and the citizens are not addressed, the commitment of the federal government to effectively manage internal security threat shall remain a challenge.

“This informed the approval granted by the federal government for the adoption of community policing as the nation’s internal security strategy. I am impressed with the actions so far initiated by the Inspector General of Police towards the implementation of the strategy and I am confident that we will fully implement it.

“And with the takeoff of the Police Trust Fund, the narratives of policing in Nigeria shall be altered for good”, he stated.

Buhari said that he approved for the yearly recruitment of 10,000 policemen and as well, gave accent to the Police Trust Fund Bill to ensure that the nation’s police have enough manpower and motivation required to tackle the growing level of insecurity in the country.

“Security of citizens remains one of the cardinal focus of my administration’s next level agenda. This cannot be attained without the highly motivated police force.

“It is for this reason that we have been prioritizing the Nigeria Police Force with the idea to repositioning the institution for optimal performance. This informed my accenting to the Police Trust Fund Bill which poised to fundamentally alter the funding gap which has been hampering the smooth operation of the Nigerian Police Force over the years.

“Apart from this, in addressing the manpower deficit of the police force I gave approval for the recruitment of 10,000 police officers yearly.