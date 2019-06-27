The seventh Osun State House of Assembly started its official parliamentary session on June 19, 2019, where Timothy Owoeye presided Speaker of the house.

One important issue that came up for discussion was insecurity in the state. The Speaker expressed his disapproval of “the unruly mannerism in which social media users tend to exaggerate and falsify the actual reality of the condition of security in the state.”

He claimed that, “the social media often attributes and associates Osun State with crisis and exigency that transpires in other states.” He and affirmed that he perceived “the mischief as a retarded political device employed by the opposition body, in a bid to flaw and sabotage the good work of the incumbent administration.”

He expressed his contentment with the current security status of Osun State: “The state continues to hold its position as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria and the rate of violence and insurgency is minimal to none.”

His assertion was reinforced as sources revealed that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) of the United Kingdom has cautioned British nationals against travelling to 21 states in Nigeria because of the incessant amount of terrorism and unexpected attacks among which Osun State was excluded.

Before proceedings were brought to a close, the Speaker endeared his fellow lawmakers to put forward pragmatic approaches that can be mechanized in curbing the almost insignificant criminal activities of hoodlums, felons and outlaw who are out to taint the image of Osun State.