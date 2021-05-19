From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered its members to, henceforth, suspend all forms of gathering and meeting in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Directorate of State of IPOB, Chika Edoziem, in Owerri, yesterday.

Edoziem, stating the reason for the suspension, noted that the group has gotten an intelligence report on an alleged clampdown on its members by the Federal Government.

To this end, the group, therefore, urged its members to be more vigilant and avoid answering strange calls and engage in less conversation in public places.

“As a result of heightened state of affairs with respect to the determination struggle of IPOB, coupled with the intelligence report at our disposal, it has become imperative to suspend, till further notice, all IPOB physical family gatherings in Nigeria.

“All family members are hereby advised to be extra vigilant in their interactions with people and phone numbers they are not familiar with,” the group said in the statement.