Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has submitted materials chronicling human rights abuses allegedly perpetrated against the people of the southeast and south south Biafrans in Nigeria by the Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen to AgnesCallamard, Special Rapporteur at the United Nation (UN).

According to the media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful who revealed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri yesterday, he informed that the petition was signed by twenty United States Coordinator of IPOB and personally submitted by their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB explained that their aim is to ensure that the human rights violations occurring across Nigeria will be acknowledged and confronted, while perpetrators are prosecuted, and religious minorities across the country will be protected by the international community.

Some of the cogent attrocities the group want the United Nations to address according to Powerful is the alleged killing of 150 members of the group from southeast and south south by the Nigerian military forces in May ‘16,2018.

He explained that the victims were celebrating Biafran Remembrance Day and to honour according to him over two million Biafrans that lost their lives during the Nigerian Civil War.

Powerful further alleged that the number of human rights abuses being committed against minorities and those with dissenting views in Nigeria, including members of the IPOB, over the past five years have increased dramatically.

“The materials call to AgnesCallamard and UN’s attention to the massacre of Christians by Fulani extremists , a group that the 2019 Global Terrorism Index estimates is deadlier than BokoHaram”.Powerful stated.