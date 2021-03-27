From Obinna Odogwu, Awka
Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, yesterday said that the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has become a threat to Nigeria’s security operatives.
He said that the recent attacks on security officers in Anambra State wherein the Navy lost four personnel was evidence that ESN has started launching attacks on security personnel.
Gambo stated this in Onitsha shortly after his meeting with the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano in the Governor’s Lodge.
This is even as he ordered soldiers in the state to be on red alert and redouble their efforts on war against criminal elements attempting to truncate the existing peace in the state.
Gambo, who had earlier made an operational visit to Onitsha Naval Outpost, said that he was there to have a first hand information on the security situation in the outpost and how best to boost and strengthen security in the area.
He said the Navy was already working in conjunction with the armed services and security agencies to ensure lasting peace returned to the state.
He said: “I’m here on operational visit to Onitsha Naval Outpost. We wouldn’t have been here but for expediency following the two separate incidents we had last week that led to the loss of some of our men and two weapons.
“Even though the attack was not limited to our men, because I understand that Correctional Service team conveying a suspect to the court was also attacked.
“I’m here to reassure our staff at the Naval Outpost who have been here since 2010 to redouble their efforts and to be more alert based on the potent threats we’re observing now from the Eastern Security Network, the security arm of the IPOB.
“We’re working in conjunction with the armed services and security agencies to ensure we bring lasting peace to this state which has been peaceful for quite a long time now.
“This is line with Mr. President directives after our inauguration to service chiefs to put heads together to ensure we change the deepening insecurity situation around the country so our people can have peace and do their job well.”
The Chief of Naval Staff commended the governor for his support to the security agencies in the state and pledged his continued support to ensure permanent peace returned to the state.
Earlier, the governor appreciated the Naval Chief for the prompt response during the ugly development.
Obiano said: “He came to see his men and make a courtesy call on me. He came with very senior officers, commanding various segments in the state and beyond and I’m extremely delighted with the discussions we had.
“When we had the ugly incident that led to loss of lives, they responded quickly and sent a special crack team who are doing a great work.”
The Chief of Naval Staff,Mallam Awwal Gambo should rather head to
Lake Chad with his Officers and Men to confront the Jihadist Killer Squads;
the Boko Haram and ISWAP, who are ubiquitous yonder in the North East.
Neither our Millennials of IPOB nor our Eastern Security Network (ESN)
members do pose any fucking threats to Nigeria’s Security Operatives.
While the former,our IPOB Millennials are merely agitating for the self-
determination of Ndigbo in in peaceful manners,the later,the ESN
members are there to stop the occupation and ongoing daily destructions
of our farmlands and crops by those barbaric,bellicose and murderous
alien Fulani cattle drivers.
But the real threat to Nigeria as a country is the continued presence of the
alien Neo-Colonialist Fulanis of the Caliphate of Sokoto,who are hell-bent
on Fulanizing and Islamizing our Igboland in order to turn our ancestral
farmlands to permanent grazing lands for the alien Fulani cattle drivers.
Perhaps,the Chief of Naval Staff, Mallam Gambo is quite oblivious of the
fact that those alien Neo-Colonialist Fulani sojourners of the North are
nomore Nigerians than the Africans (Boers) are South Africans.
A UN Charter guarantees Indigenous people across the globe the right
to seek for their self – determination and that is exactly what our Millennials
of IPOB are agitating for and they go about that carrying our Biafran Flags,
unarmed and indeed in non-violent manners.
The people who are indeed threatening the very existence of Nigeria as a
united country are the alien Nilotic Troglodytes; the so called Fulanis and
their Jihadist Killer Squads; the Boko Haram ,ISWAP , the Fulani Killer
Herdsmen , Bandits and Kidnappers.
This claim by Mallam Gombe that our IPOB Millennials and ESN Members have become a threat to Nigeria’s Security Operatives is simply tantamount
to giving a dog a bad name in order to hang the dog.
Since the beginning of this year the Nigerian Armed Forces and Police,
solely commanded and dominated by some Jihadist prone
Hausa/Fulani muslims have daily been killing our Southern Christian
Youths in Cities and Towns across the South.
When they are not called bandits they are always referred to as cultists.
There must be an end to these daily killings and destructions of innocent
and precious human lives in this country by our Armed Forces and the Police,
who are supposed to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians.
Of course,the muslims do believe in fighting ,killing , getting killed and dying
as martyrs in order to gain access to their Islamic heaven,where sensual
rewards of 77 virgins (well oiled pederastes for homosexuals and
paedophiles), choicest wines and delicacies await them.Lol!
But we Christians don’t believe in such a here-after.
Thus,our muslim compatriots must be compelled to give us Christians a
break by putting an end once and for all, to their ongoing daily killings in
the country.
Alternatively,they should to let us,Christians and muslims go our
fucking separate ways in peace like the Soviets.
The basis for our harmonious cohabitation with those barbaric,bellicose
and murderous Neo-Colonialist Fulanis has never been there since our
Amalgamation of 1914.
Our Fulani compatriots have simply been washing our soil, forests,
mountains,rivers and streams with the innocent blood of native
Kwa/Bantu Nigerians since that Amalgamation of 1914.
BBC Archives have records of 1922,1945,1953 ,1956 et al, Jihadist
cold blooded mass slaughters of innocent native Nigerian children,men
and women by our Fulani muslim compatriots.
For about 2 decades now,the Jihadist KIller Squads aka Boko Haram
have continuously and consistently been killing both Christians and of
course, muslims too, who dare stand on their ways.
Enough is enough ojare.
Nigeria We Hail Thee!
No to the status quo ante bellum!!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!!