From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the constant threats of insecurity challenges in the country today especially in the northern part of the country, former military administrator of Delta State Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (retd) has expressed his fears about the Federal Government’s ability to defeat Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Owerri, Ochulor noted that the Federal Government had allowed the insurgents to extend their operations beyond some parts of the northern states where they began the fight from.

Ochulor pointed out that their tentacles spread across these areas will make the war difficult for the Federal Government to win.

‘Unfortunately, now it’s difficult for Nigeria to say this is the way we are going to defeat Boko Haram, you can see that they have extended their operations to Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Borno and Taraba, these places are no longer safe, they are everywhere and it’s difficult to deal with them now,’ Ochulor said.

However, advising the Federal Government on battling the insurgents, he said a total war should be declared on the North East and North West of Nigeria.

‘I’m saying this because the people they are fighting are not rookies on the battlefield and moreover ISIS, ISWAP is involved and other elements from North Africa.

‘The Federal Government are looking at them as if they were rag tagged army, we have lost so many soldiers and civilians and yet we didn’t take appropriate action at the correct time. They need troop soldiers on water, land and air,’ he advised.

Ochulor has congratulated the Nigeria Airforce on the survival of their pilot after it was hit by bandits.

He attributed the survival of the pilot to Advanced Procedure in Capital Operation, a special training he explained imbibed only in the military, and common sense the pilot applied during the incident.

‘I congratulate the Nigerian Air Force for having improved in the training for pilots and other ground troops for survival. We left handouts when we were leaving the Air Force, handouts designed by the United States Air Force on how to survive on the battlefield, when you encounter shots or anti-aircraft guns, you bailout.

‘It’s unfortunate that some did not manage their training well. I commend the young lieutenant on how he applied his common sense in training, that training is standard, it’s usually undisclosed to the public, it’s called Advanced Procedure in Capital Operations, Navy and Airforce are equipped with that type of training,’ Ochulor explained.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.