Noah Ebije, Kaduna, Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Agaju Madugba, Katsina

An Islamic group, Jama’tul Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on government to take decisive action to end insecurity, promote peace and security in the country.

Secretary-General of the JNI, Dr. Khalid Aliyu, in a statement in Kaduna, yesterday, quoted the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, as expressing concerned over the loss of lives and destruction of property arising from attacks by bandits, Boko Haram terrorists and rapists.

The secretary called for an end to the acts of terror being unleashed on innocent people.

“The Nigerian Army and other security outfits in Nigeria must be properly equipped, adequately provided and maintained routinely by the governments.

“Prompt visit by leaders to communities affected by activities of bandits must be entrenched.

“This will assuage the communities to have more confidence in their leaders seeing that they are not left alone in their ordeal.

“It will also boost their morale and send a strong signal to the bandits that the government is ready to go to any length to protect its people,” he said.

Aliyu also called for a support programme to persons affected by the incidents, noting that many people were displaced.

The secretary called for collaborative approach between stakeholders to fight the menace of rape and Gender Base Violence (GBV) and stressed the need for parents and guardians as well as communities to work toward prevention of attitudes, relationships and gestures that may lead to rape.

Also, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), has condemned the recent terrorist attacks in the NorthEast, particularly in Borno State.

The UN Security Council, however, expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Nigeria, even as it wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

In a statement by the National Information Officer, United Nations Information Centre Nigeria, Oluseyi Soremekun, the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms, the multiple terrorist attacks on June 9 and 10 in Felo, on June 13 in Monguno against a UN humanitarian facility and on June 13 in Nganzai in Borno State, which together resulted in at least,120 killed and others injured.

“The members of the Security Council commended the efforts of countries in the region, including through the Multinational Joint Task Force, to effectively combat terrorism, and encouraged further progress in this regard.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice, and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Nigeria and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the UN Security Council said.

The UN Security Council also reiterated that any acts of terrorism were criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.