Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has said that synergy among the military and the various security agencies in the country remains the only weapon needed to conquer terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals disturbing the peace in the country.

He has therefore charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army to imbibe the spirit of jointness with other security agencies to end the insecurity bedeviling the country.

The army chief made this known while declaring open the second symposium on Nigerian Civil War organized by the Army War College Nigeria, Abuja.

Represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General Abulsalam Ibrahim at the occasion, the COAS commended the college authorities for living up to its mandate of turning out well trained operational officers to tackle insecurity headlong.

The COAS, while maintaining that contemporary warfighting can only be won through joint operations a situation he said would remain for a very long time, reiterated the resolve of the Nigerian Army to promote joint planning and operations among the services in addressing the nation’s unending security challenges.

He said the symposium with the theme, “Imperative of Logistics: Lessons from the Nigerian Civil War for Operational Leaders”, organized for participants of AWCN Course 5/2021, was an indication that the college was conscientiously positioning itself to play a significant role in the attainment of his vision.

He said “To this extent, let me stress that contemporary war fighting will remain joint and is not likely to change in the foreseeable future.

“Hence, any joint effort directed at preparing operational level officers to be aligned to this reality is commendable.

“I have no doubt in my mind that on successful completion of this training you would be better able to appreciate the complexity of the contemporary security environment.

“It is expected therefore that you should have been well equipped to proffer workable solutions to multi faceted security problems of the 21st century,”.

Gen Yahaya, further stated that the theme of the symposium was apt given the importance of logistics in the prosecution of war, especially in procurement of weapons and ammunitions as well as sourcing of equipment and material required.

He reiterated the importance of logistics support which he said is very vital for any military operation without which the operations could not be carried out and sustained.

He commended the college for the progress made so far, saying that at the end of Course 5, the college would have trained a record number of 294 officers since its establishment in 2017.

Earlier in his address, the commandant of the college, Major General Solomon Udounwa, while noting that the college was established to train and develop capacity of officers of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel Colonel and equivalent in operational warfare, said the course had 63 participants from Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Air Force as well as other security agencies and allied countries of Republic of Niger, Liberia, Togo and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Odounwa said symposium was conceptualised as part of the academic curriculum of the war course and part of the military history module to enhance the operational capability of the participants, adding that the essence is to study and teach the operational activities of the war for better understanding of the battle field events and better outcome towards requiring them to combat threats to national security.

“While the maiden edition focused on the Calabar landing by the third marine commando during the events of 1967 and 1968 respectively, today’s event will examine the conduct of logistics during the war,” he said.

In his lecture titled “Imperative of Logistics: Lessons from the Nigerian Civil War for Operational Leaders”, the guest lecturer, Prof. Shedrack Best, said that logistics was the life blood of military power in every war and armed confrontation.

He said that challenges of logistics has had serious impact on the ongoing military campaign against insurgency in the North East and banditry in the North West, among other operations.

He said that the military must be able to move troops in and out of the battle fronts, give food to the troops as well as medical services and cater for troops welfare.

He said “Logistics is an important and critical part of any military operation because the size of logistics impacts greatly on the war,”.

