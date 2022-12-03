From John Adams, Minna

The Joint Security TaskForce in Niger state has Neutralized scores of Bandits in Gaskiya Bana, a border village between Niger and Kaduna state in Munya local government of Niger state.

The bandits believed to be those working for a notorious bandits Kingpin, Alhaji Leyi with operational base at Gaskiya Bana, in Munya local government area of the state met their Waterloo during a clearance operation by he Men of the Joint Security TaskForce.

Alhaji Leyi and his notorious gang have continue to terrorized communities within Munya in Niger state and Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

During the operation which lasted several hours, the TaskForce also rescued no fewer than five kidnapped victims who have been in the custody of the bandits for over one month.

No fewer than 300 cattle suspected to have been rustle by the bandits were recovered and are currently under the custody of the state government for process and onward delivery to their owners.

Confirming the latest breakthrough by the TaskForce in it war against the bandits in the state, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, said in a statement in Minna on Saturday that the operation was carried out on Thursday night when the TaskForce mobilized to the operational base of the notorious bandits Kingpin.

The commissioner disclosed that when the TaskForce invaded the terrorist hideout at Gaskiya Bana, they (Terrorists) fled in different directions and abandoned herds of cattle believed to have been rustle around the axis, adding that “the Security Forces recovered large herds of cattle and proceeded towards Unguwan Aboki, another community terrorized by the terrorist”.

According to him, the TaskForce ran into an ambush by the Terrorists at Unguwan Aboki but were able to repelled them where scores were Neutralized and others forced to retreat and ran into a nearby vegetation and forest belt.

His disclosed further that the five kidnapped victims were rescued at Katarma village when the TaskForce chased the fleeing Terrorists to the area.

He commissioner gave the names of the victims rescued to include Yakubu Abuba , Susan Sunday, Patience Sunday, Lazarus John and Bulus Yahaya. They were all abducted from Chukun village in Kaduna state about a month ago.

“All the victims have been debriefed and since reunited with their families after medical examination”, he said.

While commending the efforts of the Security Agencies and other stakeholders in mitigating the spate of Terrorists activities in parts of the State, he reassured the people that the government is determined to keep supporting the security agencies to ensure that peace and safety is fully restored in the troubled communities.

He then urged the security agents to take the fight to all the known forest enclaves were Terrorists are hibernating with a view to root them out so that “communities can have a safe corridor to carry on their lawful businesses, including their farming activities”.