From John Adams, Minna

The Joint Security Task Force in Niger State, yesterday, ambushed and killed no fewer than 20 cattle rustlers in Galkogo, in Shiroro Local Government Area of the State.

The joint security task force also recovered two machine guns and a number of AK47 rifles from the rustlers, including over 300 cattle rustled from the community.

A source close to the Galkogo community said luck was said to have run out of the rustlers when they were trying to move the rustled cattle away from the community and, in the process, ran into an ambush by the task force; unknowing to them (rustlers) that the task force, who had earlier gone to the Kaduna axis for a support operation, had returned to their base.

It was gathered that immediately the rustlers sighted the task force, they opened fire and injured one of the security agents, but met a superior fire power from the task force and 20 of them were neutralised.

It was further gathered that the operation was successful due to lack of mobile communication network in the area, which the villagers said went off three days back, making it impossible for their informants to alert them of the presence of the men of the joint security task force.

Galkogo had been at the receiving end from cattle rustlers and bandits attacks with the community almost deserted as the people have relocated to neighbouring communities.

The presence of the joint security task force in the area, however, restored hope as the people began to return until the latest incident.

Last month, scores of fleeing bandits from the military onslaught in Zamfara and Katsina ran into a military camp in the area and were neutralised.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, ASP Abiodun Wasiu, could not be reached to confirm the incident.

