Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has appealed to Christians, especially those in political leadership position to maintain a high level of humility and discipline in their daily affairs either in the public or private sector.

Jonathan who spoke in Abuja, on Thursday, at a public presentation of a book written in honour of the Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, advised men of God to live a life that is worthy of emulation.

He described Okoh as a great asset to Nigeria and the Church of Nigeria in particular. He urged other younger clergymen to emulate his footsteps in order to move the Body of Christ forward.

Speaking on insecurity in Nigeria, the former president said that it was not a new problem. He was optimistic that, with the efforts of government and support from community leaders, the issue would come to an end soon.

He said: “When you carry the name ‘Man of God’ your character should reflect the life of characters in the Bible which we are trying to emulate. The primate, Dr. Okoh, is a very humble person and all Christians should emulate him.

“We, Christians, should show reasonable level of discipline and humility in all we do, especially those of us in the leadership position. Every generation has its challenges and the challenge of this generation is security and we must put our hands together to end it.”

The primate, in his remark, said that, for one to function well as ‘Man of God,’ he or she must recognise the purpose of his calling.

He lamented that due to the quest for fame, most younger Ministers of God no longer wait to hear from God before speaking, leading to most often contributing to their downfalls.