From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

In the midst of rising insecurity in the country, the Federal Government has been urged to embark on preventive

measures against immigration-related vices which open up the nation’s borders to security threat.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court made the call in Abuja at a two-day maiden conference on Immigration Law and Policy organised by Nigerian Immigration Lawyers Association (NILA).

Justice Dimgba in his keynote address titled “Contemporary Issues in the Immigration Mileu in. Nigeria”, said the ministry of Interior, the Nigerian Immigration Service and other stakeholders, must act with a heightened sense of urgency to improve border operations and make our border resilient against internal threats and assault on the nation’s territory.

He noted that recent trends and realities facing us on a daily basis unquestionably bring immigration operations into considerations anchored on national security.

” At the height of threats to national security, and of particular interest to Nigeria, is the menace of terrorism. Statistically, Nigeria has one of the highest terrorism threat levels in the world. In a recent terrorism report in 2022, the country was ranked as the second country with the largest number of terror-related deaths in the world, next only to Afghanistan.

The report also noted that several militant groups and non-state actors were responsible for numerous attacks on both civilian and military targets, with Boko Haram and some other ethnic extremists ranking as the deadliest. Key figures in the report noted that 1,245 deaths were related to terrorism in Nigeria and 390 persons were kidnapped in terrorists attack in Nigeria.