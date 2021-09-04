From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission KADSIECOM has suspended today’s election in four local councils area, citing security reasons. The affected areas include: Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas.

The Chairman, KADSIECOM, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, announced this, yesterday, at the headquarters while addressing journalists in Kaduna. She said: “After due consultation with members of the Commission, KADSIECOM has decided to rescheduled the 2021 LGA election in the following areas; Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru and Zangon Kataf”.

“We are all aware of the recent escalation of security situation in Kaduna State. I have been reliably informed by security architecture within the state, that security reports in the state would make it impossible to conduct the LG elections in the areas.”

“Consequently, in order to protect lives and property, including those of our election Staff and materials, we have had to suspend the election. The election in these LGAs will now hold on Saturday 25th September, 2021. It is our belief that the security operatives would be able to fully deploy to these areas for election on the stated date in order to prevent any breakdown of Law and Order as well as loss of lives and property.

