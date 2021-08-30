From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Putting measures in place to check the activities of bandits and other violent criminals in the state, the Kaduna State Government has ordered the suspension of weekly markets in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kajuru Local Government Areas.

The state government has banned sales of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kajuru communities.

A statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, reads:

‘After a thorough review of the security situation and recommendations put forward by the security agencies, the Kaduna State Government wishes to announce the suspension of all weekly markets in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas with immediate effect.

‘The government has also banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans within and outside premises of petrol stations in the five local government areas listed, with immediate effect.

‘Security personnel have been directed to ensure compliance with these directives.

‘Citizens are enjoined to cooperate with the government as necessary steps are taken against banditry and criminality across the state.’

The statement added that the State Security Operations Room would remain open to receive useful information for the government to track bandits and other criminals.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.