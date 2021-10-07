Molly Kilete, Abuja

Residents of Kafe district stakeholders forum Thursday donated a security patrol vehicle to the Nigerian Police Force to boost its operational efficiency at Life camp police division, in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The patrol vehicle a Toyota Hilander jeep, painted in police color and mounted with sirens was presented to the commissioner of police Sunday Babaji, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of operations Ben Igwe.

In his address at the occasion, the chairman Kafe District Stakeholders Forum(KDSF), Chief Uche Okereke, said the donation was aimed at boosting security patrol and surveillance of the the life camp police division which he said have lived up to their expectations of protecting life and property of residents.

Okeke, while noting the insecurity bedeviling virtually all parts of the country, said the need to ramp up security measures in communities have forced Kafe residents to mobilize time and resources to ensure the safety of their environment.

Okeke, who said Kafe District was not exceptional as it has witnessed a few security incidents in the recent past including kidnap attempt, said “it became necessary to argument the efforts of the police, particularly in the area of patrol and surveillance”.

He said “the life camp police division headed by the area commander Gomwalk and DPO Davies have been exceptional in their dedication towards securing lives and property of residents”.

“However as friends, we know fully well that life camp police division is logistically handicapped in providing adequate and effective security to the community. It was observed that response to emergencies was being delayed by the absence of efficient vehicles to patrol and respond to emergencies and distress calls”.

Continuing, Okeke said that “in the circumstance, Kafe District stakeholder forum, called for contribution from well meaning, security conscious residents and business owners and within a short time, the required amount was raised and thereafter this Toyota Highlander was purchased and it now ready to be handed over to the life camp police division by the stakeholders forum”.

He thanked all those who contributed materially and morally to achieve the goal and express the hope that the vehicle would further improve and strength the cooperation between the police and residents.

He also promised to assist the police in their own little way to maintain the vehicle.

In his address, the Commissioner of prove commended the Kafe forum for donation and

called on other communities in the FCT to imbibe them as security was the business of everybody and not the police and security agencies alone.

The commissioner who promised to deploy more police person to the life camp division, said that with the patrol vehicle would go along way to improve the security of the area and called for donations of more vehicles from well spirited Nigerians.

He urged residents to continue to support the police and report any criminal activity and movements to the security agencies.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .