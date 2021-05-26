From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman of Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, Bashir Abdullahi Kutama, has issue an order restricting all forms of vehicular movement in his area of charge from 11:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m following unfavorable security signals.

The Chairman, whose local government area shares a boundary with Katsina State, issued the order during a stakeholders meeting with security agencies and council officials in the area.

The meeting, organized by the district heads of the local government area, was designed to streamline the activities as well as strategize on fresh modalities to the security apparatus of the area.

Kutama equally directed traditional rulers and leaders of thought in the area to be alert and to form security watch as well as elders committees as a part of measures to protect their immediate domains.

He applauded the commitment of security operatives posted to the area, saying their proactive disposition had recently led to the arrest and recovery of dangerous weapons and ammunition from criminals operating in the area.

Speaking at the meeting also, the District Head of Gwarzo, Barde Kerarriya, Shehu Kabiru Bayero urged the authorities to adopt precautionary security measures to combat any threat while confessing that they had recorded a number of unusual signals as a result of their proximity to Katsina State.

About 22 village heads and 240 ward heads in Gwarzo Local Government Area pledged to support to security agencies in their mission to ensure security of lives and property in the area.

Speaking on behalf of traditional leaders the village head of Kara, Salman Ahmad promised their full support towards the implementation of the Chairman’s directive while cautioning police officers against harassing and intimidating innocent civilians