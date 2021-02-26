From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of some of its boarding secondary schools .

Kano State Commissioner of Education Muhammad Sunusi Kiru, ssued the directive on behalf of the state government on Friday.

He explained in a statement made available to Saturday Sun that closure was with immediate effect., advising parents and guardians to go and retrieve their wards.

According to the Commissioner, the affected affected secondary schools are all located in the outskirts of the state

Some of the affected schools are Maitama Sule Seence College Gaya, Girls Secondary School Kachacko.

Others are GSS Ajingi, GSS Sumaila, GSS Albasu and GSS Kafin Maiyaki, GGSS Jogana, GSSS Gezawa and GSSS Kunci,

Although the statement was silent on the motive behind the sudden closure, it is generally believed that the pro active measure was in response to growing cases of abduction of boarding students of secondary schools in the region. End