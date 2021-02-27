From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has directed the closure of some tertiary institutions in the outside the state capital with immediate effect.

The fresh directive is coming barely 24 hours after it closed 12 boarding secondary schools.

The directive for students of the affected tertiary institutions to vacate their respective institutions was issued by the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Mariya Mohammed Binkure.

The affected institutions included RMK College of Advanced and Remedial Studies Tudun Wada, School of Environmental Studies, Gwarzo, School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Development, Rano and ABCOAD, Dambatta.

The state government has equally closed some health training institutions in the state.

A statement signed by the Information Officer, Ministry of Health in the state, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi on Saturday said the closure is with immediate effect.

The health training institutions included School of Health Technology Bebeji, School of Nursing Madobi, Schools of Midwifery Gwarzo, Gezawa and Dambatta.

The statement observed that with the new instruction, all students of the affected institutions were to vacate their campuses as soon as possible, adding that a possible date for their re-opening would be communicated later.