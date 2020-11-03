Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State government has acquired a customised Geographic Information System (GIS) software for the digitalisation of its land administration.

The development, according to the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Usman Nadada, will, among other considerations, enable government to have comprehensive data of all houses and routes including farmlands as well as determine who lives where and what businesses they do across the state.

“The GIS software transcends the issue of revenue generation for government,” the Commissioner said at a press briefing on Tuesday

According to him, “it provides the necessary land tool and technical platforms for the digititasation of all land records, automation and optimisation of of the Ministry’s land administration processes, procedures, services and products.

“As a way of eliminating delay and other bottlenecks in the the processing of Statutory Right of Occupancy, land titling and registration, it is possible today to obtain a C of O in a few days.”

Nadada also said that government had initiated processes to give the cities more befitting look through relocation of certain illegal and congested business outlets to more suitable places.

“Currently, there is a partnership between government and the UN-Habitat for the commencement of a project for urban renewal and upgrading of slums in the state.

“The Urban Thinkers Campus is an initiation of the UN-Habitat and the World Urban Campaign to provide an open space for critical exchange between people from all over the world who believe that urbanisation is an opportunity that can lead to positive urban transformation,” he said.