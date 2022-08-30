From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State government has donated nine Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs ) to the Nigerian Army towards the war on terrorists operating in the area.

Handing over the vehicles to the Army high command at a ceremony at the Government House on Tuesday evening , Governor Aminu Bello Masari described terrorist bandits as having become more daring in their operations but expressed the hope that they will eventually be defeated.

He said that government was currently collaborating with the office of the Inspector-General of Police towards procuring additional APCs for the police in the state.

He noted that there has been improvement in security response time to crises situations but lamented that informants to bandits have tended to constitute a huge obstacle in the war against banditry in the state.