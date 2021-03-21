From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has handed over ten hilux vehicles, 30 motorcycles to the State Police Command to combat the infiltration of criminals,bandits and kidnappers in the state.

Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor, Major(rtd)Garba Rabiu Kamba who handed over the vehicles to Commissioner of Police,Mr. Adeleke Bode Adeyinka,said the gesture of the government was meant to ease their mobility challenges.

According to him, “of recent,we are witnessing issues that related to insecurity in Northwestern parts of Nigeria and Kebbi state fall into this zone. We have being seen some criminals activities such as cattle rustling, kidnapping and banditry in some places in Kebbi state, particularly in Southern parts of the state,Zuru and now Yauri Emirates.

” And because of this,we have to come out with measures on how to curb,restrict these occurrences of these rampant kidnapping within the state”.

Kamba also noted that the state would not accept the activities of self acclaimed Vigilante groups, Yansakai operating in Zuru and Yauri areas.

“Because of that,the state Police Command has come out with the recent deployment of Mobile Police force. It has its Squadron particularly in these areas of southern parts of Kebbi state.”

He added that the mobile police units are now operating in Sakaba,Dankowagu,Fakai and Shangan local of areas of the state to curb criminals and chase away bandits infiltrating the areas from Zamfara state.

In his reaction, Kebbi state Commissioner of Police,Mr. Adeleke Bode Adeyinka,who lauded the state government for the gesture,promised that the vehicles would be used for the purposes they were meant for and restored peace to the troubled areas.

“And secondly, I want to give you the assurance that these vehicles will be used for the purposes they were meant for. It will not be abused. And hopefully, by the grace of God,we are going to ensure that,there is peace,especially in the Southerner parts of Kebbi state”.

Adeyinka also warned all the self acclaimed vigilante groups in the state to desist from creating problems, stressed that they are supposed to complement Police efforts ,not to jeopardize it.

He added that,the Police would do their best to scare away criminals who were infiltrating the state from Zamfara axis and restored peace to the troubled areas.