From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has received the lists of profiled of Yansakai vigilante group who were genuine members from Zuru Emirate.

Deputy Governor, Col.(rtd) Sama’ila Yombe Dabai received the lists on behalf of Kebbi State government in his office in Birnin Kebbi.

While presenting the list on behalf of the Emir of Zuru, the Chairman of Zuru Emirate District heads forum, who is the District Head of Ushe, Alh Muhammadu Yawa Ushe said they were at the office of the Deputy Governor to formally present the profiled list of members of Yansakai to the state government after lengthy period of the process.

He explained that the profiling was made by the leadership of the group across Dabai, Wasagu, Sakaba, Fakai and Danko chiefdoms without any influence.

Dabai Chiefdom according to him, had the total of 4,598 profiled members, Wasagu Chiefdom 1,254 profiled members, Sakaba Chiefdom 2,735 profiled members, Danko chiefdom 501 profiled members, Fakai Chiefdom 307 profiled members, making a total of 9,392 profiled members of Yansakai across Zuru Emirate.

According to him, the profiling was made including the educational and non-educational status with the view of incorporating it if the need arise.

Receiving the report on behalf of the State Governor, the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State said “the Governor of Kebbi State Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu have already constituted a committee under his watch on the profiling and restructuring of the Yansakai prior to the meeting in Abuja with IGP”.

Dabai who congratulated the committee for the job well done, lamented that, the moment the services of Yansakai were needed, they became judges interfering into marital , debt, land, royalty disputes.

The Deputy Governor,who disclosed that,the state government will no longer tolerate such attitude,said,they ought to be assisting security agencies.