FromOlanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state Government are sending 786 candidates to police college for training on community policing to complement efforts of security agencies in securing the state.

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu disclosed this on Monday in Birnin Kebbi during the public sensitization and campaign on Community policing organized by Kebbi State Police Command.

Bagudu,who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG),Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri noted that the consistent partnership of state government, security agencies and community leaders contributed to the relative peace recorded in the state..

According to him, “I believed that the security agencies in the state will bear us witness that His Excellence always involved the local people, together with the security agencies. I think that is why Kebbi State is the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

” We are always supportive to security agencies. We takes their advises from them. When the issue community policing come about,the state government is supporting the policy by sending now 336 candidates to police college for training on community policing.

“We also inaugurated community policing committee and state government is ready to support the committee. We ate further intending to send 450 additional candidates to police college for training on community policing”.

He added that, the state government has started planning in collaboration with Ministry of local government to sensitize District Heads and village heads on community policing.

Earlier,Kebbi State Commissioner of Police,Mr. Agunbiade Ogunyemi Lasore stated that the rate of crimes in Kebbi State was very low due to collaboration of community leaders, stakeholders especially State government on security.

In his paper presentation, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG)Hashimu Salihu Argungu attributed insecurity to lack of proper education, decades in morality, outright violations of human rights,illegal arrest and detention and porous land borders among others.

He advocated for the returned of policing to the traditional rulers,communities stressed that,before the advent of Europeans,Africans, Nigerins,especially Northern and South-West regions had communities police that are protecting their people against criminality and fears.

While declaring their support for Community policing, Secretary of Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN)Kebbi state chapter,Alhaji Abubakar Dakingeri said the members of the association are ready to support the policing .

He noted that, their members are most victims of insecurity in Nigeria and advised that a committee on community policing should be set up that would comprises of District heads and village heads to be identifying strangers within their domains.