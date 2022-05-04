President Muhammadu Buhari, has been urged to urgently sign the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) bill into law to save the country from the raging insecurity.

Commander of the Kebbi State Chapter of the Nigerian Hunters Council (NHC), Mr Hussaini Musa-Rambo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Musa-Rambo said: “We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the NHFSS bill into law as soon as possible to save Nigeria and Nigerians from the rising spate of insecurity.

“The assent of the bill into law by Mr President, will provide employment opportunities to the teeming youths and reduce banditry and kidnapping in the country.”

Musa-Rambo recalled that the National Assembly had recently passed the bill and renamed it as the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) bill, with the mandate to prevent forest crime and bush forest fire.

“We are to arrest, investigate and handover to the police, for further prosecution, any person found committing any form of criminal activity in the forest, or any other matter as directed by the minister of interior.

“Sen. Abiodun Olujimi, the former Senate Majority Leader, introduced the bill to the senate for the first time on June 15, 2020, and it was read for the second time a few months later,” he said.

The commander also commended Kebbi’s Gov. Atiku Bagudu, the national assembly and the Commander-General of NHC, Mr Joshua Osetimehin, for their efforts at ensuing the passage of the bill. (NAN).