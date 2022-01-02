Despite various challenges facing the country, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has implored Nigeria and Nigerians to keep hope alive.

He assured Nigerians of better things to come as far as life and breadth remained.

Adeboye raised the citizens hope at the annual thanksgiving organised by the Lagos State government held at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

The cleric took his message from Psalm 150:6, saying ‘Let everything that has breadth praise the Lord’.

According to him, the presence of life and breadth signifies hope. “As long as you are still breathing, there is hope. No matter the spiritual captivity, hope is on the horizon if you are still breathing. If you are still breathing, your captivity will end and tomorrow will be brighter. It is also important to cry for salvation when there is still breadth because now is the day of salvation.”

In his remark, the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians that Year 2022 would be a season of consolidation, as his administration will complete the Imota Rice Mill, 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects, 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and other ongoing iconic projects in the State.

He said his administration is committed to complete ongoing projects, ensure rule of law, transform the state into a 21st century economy and significantly advance his government journey towards the Greater Lagos of the collective desire of people of Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the annual special thanksgiving underscored the importance to praise God for grace despite the COVID-19 pandemic, economic meltdown, among others and committing the plans and ways of the State into God’s hands

He said: “This New Year 2022 is a special year for us as an administration, because it will be the final full year of the four-year mandate you gave us in 2019.

“By the special Grace of God, the vision of having the largest Rice Mill in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world will become a reality this year.

“Also, this year 2022 will witness a milestone achievement in the rail transportation system in our State, as we expect the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects to commence commercial operations between the last quarter of this year and first quarter of 2023.

“Equally, construction work on the 38km 4th Mainland Bridge — which will be the longest in Africa — and the Opebi-Mende link bridge will commence this year.

“2022 will also witness, by the special Grace of God, the completion of the ongoing reconstruction work on the 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, the 10km Lekki Regional Road, and the section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway that the Lagos State Government is constructing with the permission of the Federal Government. These are just a handful of the projects that will be completed or advanced this year.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also enjoined everyone in Lagos State to continue to adhere to and comply strictly with the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for safety in this 4th wave of the pandemic.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, thanked God for witnessing another year saying the Gover administration was living no stone unturned at ensuring the security and safety of lives and property of Lagosians as it was also embarking on infrastructural developments while urging people to be law abiding through due diligence by adhering to COVID 19 protocols.