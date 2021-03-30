By Romanus Okoye

An economist and Chief Executive Officer, The Address Properties Limited, Dr. Simeon Nnakwe, has called on governments at all levels to work on securing live and property, towards boosting the nation’s economy and attracting foreign investments.

Nnakwe said that a situation where Nigerians can no longer sleep with their eyes closed or travel freely portends grave dangers and discourage investors. He made the call at a farewell party organised in honour of former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Inuwa Hafiz, and former Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode.

He said: “The other day, Benue State Governor, Chief Samuel Ortom, was almost killed in his farm. In Anambra State, security personnel were slaughtered and a President General of a community was kidnapped and killed. All over the country, farmers can no longer go to their farms because of fear of being kidnapped or killed.”

Nnakwe said that the insecurity was of great concern to all strata of governments and communities.