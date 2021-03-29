By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

An economist and CEO, The Address Properties Limited, Dr Simeon Nnakwe, has called on governments at all levels to work on securing lives and property in order to boost the economy and attract foreign investments.

Nnakwe said that a situation where Nigerians can no longer travel freely portend grave dangers and dissuade investors who are adverse to risk their funds. He made the call at a farewell party organised in honour of former Assistant Inspector General of Police Muhammad Inuwa Hafiz and former Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode.

‘The other day, Benue State Governor Chief Samuel Ortom was almost killed in his farm. In Anambra State, security personell were slaughtered and a President General of a community was kidnapped and killed. All over the country, farmers can no longer go to their farms because of fear of being kidnapped or killed. It is scary and may cause food shortage and serious hunger,’ he said.

Nnakwe said that the insecurity should be of great concern to all strata of governments and communities. ‘The world is facing economic challenges, no doubt. But the Nigerian situation is made worse by the security situation,’ he said. ‘Anambra State was adjudged the safest state in the country but it is gradually sliding into an insecure state. Chief Willie Obiano in collaboration with security agencies should act urgently to beef up the security architecture in the state.

‘We all know that crime cannot be totally eradicated in any society, but it can be reduced to a tolerable degree. Unemployment needs to be reduced because it complicates matters too. An idle mind is devil’s workshop and a hungry man is an angry man.’

Nnakwe advised the youths to avoid lifestyles beyond their means which lead to crime, saying that work should come before gratification. ‘There is dignity in labour. Idleness is one of the major causes of violence in the country.’