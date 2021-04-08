Yoruba Solidarity Group (YSG) has lampooned the leadership of the Yoruba Women in Government (YWIG) over comments made while reacting to the recent calls by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, for the redeployment of Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko.

YSG, in a statement by its secretary general, Kunle Kareem, flayed the women’s group for bringing gender colouration to sensitive security issues. Kareem added also that Adams’ call for the redeployment of the Oyo CP was timely, coming at a time when the state had been engulfed in various security challenges, including, rape, kidnapping and murder.

He also pointed out that women in Ibarapa have always been worst hit by cases of rape, killings and kidnapping, adding that any right-thinking person that knows what it means to have a peaceful and secure state would surely support Adams’ call in such a situation.

The YSG scribe also wondered how a faceless group from Osogbo, Osun State, could be crying wolf over calls by the Aare Onakakanfo, who, by virtue of his position, is the generalissimo of Yorubaland and also understands the security situation in the country, and South West in particular.

He said: “The statement was clear. Aare Gani Adams, in his wisdom, drew the attention of the IGP to Alaafin Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s comments that farmers in Ibarapa and Oke Ogun could no longer go to their farms because of the fear of being raped, kidnapped and killed by criminal herdsmen that had since infiltrated the entire state.”

Kareem urged the IGP and the Police Service Commission as well as the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, to listen to the voice of reason by the Yoruba generalissimo and act towards ensuring that Oyo State is safe for the people.

Adams had, on Monday, urged the IGP to redeploy the Oyo State police CP over the increasing spate of insecurity in the state.

But the YWIG, in a statemen by the chairperson, Funmilayo Adesanwo, accused the Aare Onakakanfo of misinformation and disrupting justice.